CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – More than 1,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged from the Ocean Sands Wastewater Treatment Plant in Currituck County Friday.

The wastewater was discharged into the moat on the south side of the Ocean Sands Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 743 Ocean Trail.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event and is reviewing the matter.