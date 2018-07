Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink & Mitch go mobile.

Redskins training camp kicked off, and the two discussed the first two days of practice and the biggest takeaways, including Alex Smith's acclimation to his new scenery, and Jordan Reed's health status in his own words.

In the second half of the show, Mitch sits down with linebacker Mason Foster, one of the vocal leaders on the defense to talk everything from football, to music and cars.