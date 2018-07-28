‘Skins scoop: In training camp ceremony, lifelong Redskins fan reenlists in U.S. Air Force

RICHMOND, Va. – With an assist from his favorite team, a Virginia native rejoined the world’s greatest team: the United States Armed Forces.

Saturday, following the team’s afternoon walkthrough at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, the Redskins hosted a swearing-in ceremony for lifelong Redskins fan Richard Crites. Staff Sergeant Crites, who grew up in Manassas and says the ‘Skins have always been a huge part of his life, chose to reenlist in the United States Air Force. He decided to make it official on Military Appreciation Day during Redskins training camp in Richmond.

In front of his three children and his wife (with whom he shared his first kiss at a Redskins game several years ago), Staff Sergeant Crites was sworn-in as a member of the United States Air Force.