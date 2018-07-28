‘Skins honor service members with Military Appreciation Day at training camp

RICHMOND, Va. — The Washington Redskins held Military Appreciation Day at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Saturday.

The organization invited service members and their families to the third day of practice in Richmond. Military families had the opportunity to take pictures, get autographs and interact with the players.

Many players took time after practice to do honor those who serve the US.

Notable players such as linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and cornerback Josh Norman took the time to sign as many items put in front of them by those in the military appreciation section, which was located next to the entrance to the training facility where the players entered and exited the field.

With Virginia being home to many military installations, the support for the Redskins by service members was certainly noticeable.

This is not the one and only theme day for the 2018 Washington Redskins Training Camp.

The ‘Skins will hold a Fan Appreciation Day on August 4, Kids Day on August 7, Think Pink Day on August 13 and Youth Football Day on August 14.

