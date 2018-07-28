Redskins Training Camp: Day 3

RICHMOND, Va. – Pad Thai? Nope. Pad time.

Day three marks the first time this offseason the Redskins will put on their full pads and play “real football” in the words of several players.

After two days of two hour morning practices, the team will convene for a 9:45a.m. practice, with a 4:40p.m. walkthrough.

D.J. Swearinger said he’s excited to put the pads on Saturday, while Alex Smith said it will help with gelling as a team.

Although there are plenty of new faces, Jay Gruden feels comfortable in the way camp has gone.

“I do sense, you know, a bit of a confidence level in these guys and feel good about where they are physically and mentally, but haven’t played it down yet so we will wait and see,” Gruden said.

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live coverage of training camp from start to finish.