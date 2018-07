PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth man is suffering from serious injuries after he was stabbed in the city around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Officials with the Portsmouth Police Department said the stabbing happened in the 2800 block of Victory Blvd. This is where officers found the man suffering from stab wounds.

There is no further information on the man’s wounds other than he was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Officials did not say if there are any suspect(s) at this time.

