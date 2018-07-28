Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to release its own lip sync video Monday

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is entering the Great Lip Sync Challenge of 2018!

The department said via its Facebook account, “We had a blast with our lip sync challenge, and can’t wait to share the video with you on Monday!”

Many law enforcement units have made lip sync videos since the Norfolk Police Department’s lip sync cover of Bruno Mars’ pop hit “Uptown Funk” went viral in early July after they were originally challenged by a law enforcement department in Texas.

Many departments in the area and across the U.S. are using these lip sync videos as part of engaging with the community.

Norfolk Police said they certainly have seen positive affects after releasing the video in regards to positive recognition and engagement with the community.

“There’s this kind of perception that we might be like robots; that we’re so matter-of-fact all the time, and the truth is we’re no different than everyone else,” Pickering said. “We have community members already, our residents coming up to us as we walk down the street asking us if we were in the video and they get to share their comments with us.”

The Suffolk Police Department shot its department’s lip sync video on Friday and even asked community members to participate in it.

