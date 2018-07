NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire Department responded early this morning to a forklift fire in the 1100 block of Kingwood Avenue.

Dispatchers received a call at 1:23 a.m. for the fire, which was in a large freezer at MDV NASH. Because of the size of the warehouse freezer, it took a few minutes to find the fire.

The fire was confined to the forklift and did not extend to the freezer contents.

No injuries were reported, and all employees were accounted for.