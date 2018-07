NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Firefighters in Newport News have responded to a vacant two-story house fire in the city that started around 10 p.m.

The fire is in the 100 block of Rexford Drive and units are currently on scene. The fire is also currently under control.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud noise coming from the direction of the home just prior to the house

fire. Fire investigators have been called to assist with determining the cause of the fire, according to the Newport News Fire Department.

