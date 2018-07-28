Mason ajar: Redskins linebacker Mason Foster & Mitch go one-on-one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 2017 season was a disapointment in the eyes of Mason Foster. The Redskins linebacker was on a trajectory to have one of his best seasons in the NFL yet.

In week two, Foster tore his labrum in his shoulder. It was an injury that would require the average person to get surgery immediately, but he played through it as long as he could.

In week seven, Foster was shut down for the season, and had season-ending surgery.

As training camp ramps up, Foster is healthy, back on the field, and in good spirits. He sat down with News 3's Mitch Brown to talk about bouncing back from his injury, and what piques his music palette.