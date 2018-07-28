Hampton shooting leaves one wounded

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred July 28.

Dispatchers received a call at 2:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Albert E. Simpson Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, a 60-year-old Hampton man, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was inside of a residence when a verbal argument ensued between the suspect and the victim. The suspect displayed a firearm and shot the victim prior to fleeing from the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue to be treated for an injury that was initially considered to be life threatening, but was upgraded to non-life threatening. He remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The suspect’s motive and the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no other information at this time.

