Fort Eustis celebrates its 100th birthday

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – Many gathered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis to celebrate the 100th birthday of Fort Eustis, which was established in March 1918.

While it has been listed as a Joint Installation with Langley Air Force Base since 2010 after recommendations from the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure Commision, the Fort as a singular entity was home to many military service members since its establishment.

The celebration kicked off Friday with a MMA Fight Night and concluded with an open house Saturday, along with a concert featuring the musician Daughtry.

Fort Eustis supports more than 6,300 service members, 2,600 Department of Defense civilian employees, and 10,900 military family members. The installation encompasses more than 7,800 acres with nearly 25 miles of railway and one active military seaport.

According to Fort Eustis officials, the installation is known for its association with Army Transportation, Army Aviation and the home of U.S.

Army Training and Doctrine Command.