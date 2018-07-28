× First Warning Forecast: More showers and storms on the way

Expect an unsettled weekend on tap. Make sure you grab that rain gear if you’re heading out.

The front that brought us heavy rain Friday, will stall over us giving us rain chances for the next couple of days.

A very similar day on tap for Sunday. Expect another 50/50 shot for showers and storms. Some storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds, so the threat of minor flooding and downed trees will still exist. The entire day won’t be a washout, but you’ll need that umbrella if you’re heading out. Highs in the low and mid 80s.

The front will still be around to start the work week. Expect more showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. A very similar day on tap for Tuesday. The front will finally move out, but we’ll still have the chance to see some showers and storms through the end of the work week.

Beach Hazards

Rip Current Risk: Moderate

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.