Fire crews respond to Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters in Norfolk responded to a house fire that happened around 8 p.m. in the city on Saturday.

Officials told News 3 the fire happened in the 3000 block of Ballentine Blvd. and that the fire was under control by 8:15 p.m.

The structure is reportedly under construction and the flames from the fire could be seen coming from the back porch of the home when fire crews arrived.

There were no injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.