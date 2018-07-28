Dead fish in Silver Lake caused by lack of oxygen

NORFOLK, Va. – Hundreds of dead fish washed up at Silver Lake in the Poplar Hall neighborhood of Norfolk July 26.

The Department of Environmental Quality conducted an investigation and found that due to heavy rain, the fish were washed over the weir from the Elizabeth River and into Silver Lake.

Once the water settled out with the next low tide, the fish were trapped in the lake, where there was not enough oxygen in the water to sustain life for the fish.

Other wildlife such as ducks, frogs and turtles were not impacted.

If needed, the City of Norfolk will conduct any cleanup efforts.