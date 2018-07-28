Body recovered after Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After last night's crash on the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel, divers have located the tractor-trailer involved in the accident, and have confirmed one body inside and that it has been recovered.

Officials at this time do not believe the body recovered is that of the driver and the U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with the search effort for the driver. Efforts to identify the deceased are still ongoing.

Divers from Crofton Diving in Portsmouth entered the water around 6:30 this morning and notified the Coast Guard of the body at 7:57 a.m. Due to poor visibility, divers can only confirm one body, despite reports of two people inside the tractor-trailer.

On Friday, weather advisories were in place for the CBBT. The maximum safe speed on the bridge was 35 mph.

The tractor-trailer was recovered around 3:30 p.m. Saturday by Crofton Diving.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.