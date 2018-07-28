Body found after Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel crash

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – After last night’s crash on the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel, divers have located the tractor-trailer involved in the accident, and have confirmed one body inside.

Divers from Crofton Diving in Portsmouth entered the water around 6:30 this morning and notified the Coast Guard of the body at 7:57 a.m. Due to poor visibility, divers can only confirm one body, despite reports of two people inside the tractor-trailer.

Last night, weather advisories were in place for the CBBT. The maximum safe speed on the bridge was 35 mph.

Crofton Diving is scheduled to raise the tractor-trailer today, but the exact time is not known due to weather conditions.

