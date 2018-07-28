2 displaced after apartment fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a multi-family apartment structure fire in the 500 block of Chapel Lake Drive last night.

Dispatchers received a call at approximately 11:19 p.m., and Engine 11 arrived on scene at 11:23 p.m. The fire crew noted light smoke showing from the front of the structure on the second floor.

The fire was knocked down at 11:34 p.m. and marked out a minute later. No occupants were in the structure at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Two occupants have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.