Would you wear ‘Redneck Boot-Sandals’?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. – It's hot as heck this summer - so who in their right mind would walk around in cowboy boots?

Well, if you just love your boots, here's an alternative making rounds on social media.

(This is not a photoshopped picture.)

"Whenever I first came up with the idea I was in Gulf Shores, Alabama," explained Scott Franklin. "I saw a guy wearing cowboy boots and I thought to myself, 'in the heat and humidity, it's silly'."

Scott is the brains behind the boot craze, which started out as a joke between him and some friends.

"I took an old pair of my cowboy boots and a pocket knife and I started cutting them up."

That's when Redneck Boot-Sandals was born. Scott's team of professional craftsmen will take your old or new pair of boots and give them a custom look.

"We do the flip-flop style, which is the toe-piece in the middle, and we also do the double strap design," he said.

Although Scott works from his hometown of Springfield, Missouri he says his best customers are in Texas.

"Texas being that cowboy 'Lone Star' state we get a lot of attention. Texas is #1. We sell to Texas more than any other state."