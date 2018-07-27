Virginia Beach woman accused of assault attends preliminary hearing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman who was arrested after a fistfight in March had her case certified to a grand jury today.

25-year-old Latonia Dawson of Virginia Beach was accused of assaulting the victim with a blunt object and taking the victim’s phone after a verbal altercation that escalated into a fistfight March 16.

The fight allegedly began over a road rage incident, when one car cut the other off on Independence Boulevard.

Dawson was arrested April 11 and was charged with felonious assault and grand larceny.