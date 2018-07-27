× Virginia Beach Police adds body cameras to the force

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – The Virginia Beach Police Department has a new addition to their patrols; body cameras. They are the last department in Hampton Roads to implement the technology, but the department doesn’t see that as a bad thing.

For more than two years, staff researched body cameras, companies, storage and procedures. They eventually decided to work with a company called Axon which not only provided them with body cameras but dash cameras as well. According to Captain Todd Jones finding the right fit was essential to adding cameras to the force.

In total, the department purchased 450 body cameras at the price of $4.4-5.6 million. The contract with Axon is for five years. Captain Jones says a grant of $302,000 was given to the department to assist with the cost.

The body cameras will be worn on officer’s chest and will have to be manually turned on. Officers are being asked to turn on the camera before any interaction. However, if an officer uses their taser or their firearm, a sensor will automatically turn the camera on as well as all cameras within 30-feet.

Body cameras have already been put on officers in the Kempsville precinct. It will take between 18 and 24 months for all cameras to be put on the streets. They will be rolled out in four different phases, each phase will bring another 110 cameras to the streets.