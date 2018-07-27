VBPD gives behind the scenes look at lip sync video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In a video posted to YouTube yesterday, the Virginia Beach Police Department takes fans behind the scenes of their highly praised lip sync challenge video.

The five-minute video is a compilation of scenes shown throughout the lip sync feature.

The recently released multi-song take includes hits like Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” and Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Check out the group dancing at the Neptune statue, inside the office and at Mount Trashmore.

Here is the full video: