‘This was an innocent life’ Mourners hold emotional vigil for 15-year-old shooting victim

NORFOLK, Va. - The community came together in an emotional vigil Friday night for the 15-year-old girl who was shot to death in Norfolk earlier this week.

Many wiped away tears as prayers were read at Shoop Park at a memorial for for 15-year-old Dejana Leary. She was sitting in an SUV on 28th Street Sunday when someone drove up and shot into the car, killing her.

According to police, Dejana was an innocent victim.

At the vigil, her mother talked to News 3 about her daughter, whom she described as a goofy jokester who loved life.

She had a message about all the gun violence plaguing many Hampton Roads communities.

"Y'all need to to take time out to settle your differences," said Deidre Graham, Dejana's mother. "Put the guns down; this was an innocent life."

The suspect, 20-year-old Deiontrae Bates, was arrested in connection with shooting and is being held in jail without bond.

