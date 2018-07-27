TGIF Summer Concert in Bennett’s Creek Park rescheduled for August 3

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Parks & Recreation have cancelled Friday night’s TGIF Summer Concert due to the forecast for inclement weather.

The concert, featuring Cheap Thrills, has been rescheduled for Friday, August 3 at 6:30 p.m. It will still take place at Bennett’s Creek Park at 3000 Bennett’s Creek Park Road. The band Soul Intent will perform in place of the original headliner.

The park will open at 6 p.m.

The TGIF Summer Concert is free and open to the public.

Contact the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office at (757) 514-7250 for more information.