Suffolk PD wants community to join lip sync video shoot July 28

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s participation as it gears up to shoot a lip sync video.

According to a post on Facebook, Suffolk Police will film its video at the TGIF Summer Concert Saturday night at Bennett’s Creek Park, weather permitting.

The best part is the police are asking citizens to take part in the filming!

Suffolk PD has invited the community to come out to the location by 5:30 p.m. to join in on the fun.

Here is the post from the Suffolk PD’s official Facebook Page: