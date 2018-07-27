SPCA Puttin’ for Paws Golf Tournament teeing off August 17

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach SPCA’s 17th annual Puttin’ for Paws Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, August 17 at Greenbrier Country Club in Chesapeake.

The tournament is one of the VBSPCA’s signature fundraising events, with all proceeds going towards helping the shelter animals.

Puttin’ for Paws will feature raffles, hole-in-one prizes, awards for top players, a dinner ceremony and a meet and greet with adoptable animals.

The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 12 p.m.

Registration is open to foursomes as well as individuals.