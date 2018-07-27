‘Skins scoop: Redskins rivalry dismissed by Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - There are only a few guarantees in football: training camp is a grind, quarterbacks will get paid and the Washington Redskins do not like the Dallas Cowboys.

The Redskins/Cowboys rivalry is the fiercest for the burgundy and gold. However, lately - the grudge game hasn't been much of a game.

The Redskins have lost four in a row vs. their NFC East division foe and dropped six of the past seven.

The series has become so one-sided, Orlando Scandrick - now in his first year with the 'Skins after a decade with Dallas, tells News 3 he has former teammates in Big D who do not respect the Redskins as a rival.

"It's been pretty lopsided for the last few years," admitted Scandrick, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. "So a lot of those guys that are over there in Dallas: the three, four years they've been there - they haven't lost to Washington. So it doesn't really feel like a rival. It's time to turn that around."

During Scandrick's 10 seasons with the Cowboys, Dallas beat the burgundy and gold 14 of 20 times.

Scandrick signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Redskins in March. Washington and Dallas meet twice this season - the first match-up taking place Sunday October 21st at FedEx Field. The game will be broadcast live on News 3.