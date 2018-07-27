Secondary water tests return negative results for bacteria on USS Eisenhower

NORFOLK, Va. – Secondary water tests returned negative results for E. coli and coliform aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

During routine water testing yesterday, water aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) tested positive for E. coli and coliform Secondary testing results from additional samples taken aboard the Eisenhower have all come back negative for any contaminants.

Potable water for water fountains, restrooms and dining facilities on the ship was secured and water coolers were put in place for all personnel on the ship. As a precaution, drinking fountains and restrooms on the pier where Eisenhower is moored were secured. These precautionary measures remain in place while additional testing continues.

Eisenhower is currently moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a planned maintenance period. Multiple shipyard buildings adjacent to the Eisenhower had water testing performed at approximately the same time and came back negative for any contaminants.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard routinely tests its water in accordance with the state-regulated Water Quality Program and has had no results of E. Coli or coliform at any locations on the installation.

If all outstanding test results are negative, drinking fountains and restrooms on the pier will be reopened, and potable water services aboard the Eisenhower will be restored.

The cause of the contamination on the ship is under investigation.