Salmonella concern causes Hungry Man Frozen Dinners recall

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert due to concerns over products that may have been contaminated with Salmonella from whey powder that has been recalled.

FSIS issued the alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure consumers are aware of these products.

The whey powder is an FDA-regulated product that is being voluntarily recalled by the producer, according to a press release.

The product subject to the health alert is produced by Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

The products include:

15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and bearing a best buy date of 9/6/19.

The product bears establishment number “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the side of the carton. These products were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on July 17, 2018, when Pinnacle Foods, Inc. was notified by their supplier that the recalled whey powder ingredient was used in the ranch dressing seasoning supplied to the firm. The ranch dressing seasoning was incorporated into mashed potatoes and packaged as a component with a boneless chicken dinner, according to the release.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions can contact Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 1-888-257-1057.