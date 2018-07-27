Redskins Training Camp: Day 2

RICHMOND, Va. – T.G.I.F., Redskins.

However, the “F” does not only stand for Friday. It also could, in this case, signify “Final day in pads”.

Friday, the Redskins hold a pair of workouts: a 9:45 a.m. practice and a 4:40 p.m. walkthrough on the team’s final day before dressing-out in full-pads Saturday.

“You know, it’s fun to get here because we know this is the start of a great season,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “We have high expectations for this crew and it’s exciting to see these guys to get back in action. Get the pads on, get the pads popping – probably Saturday and go from there.”

Thursday, the burgundy and gold hit the practice field for the first time during training camp 2018.

“It’s nice to get the first one under our belt, I love that we just came out and started firing right away,” quarterback Alex Smith explained. “So, I mean it’s great and it’s what we have all been waiting for, certainly. I think that the six weeks leading up to this you start to get that feeling in your stomach as you get closer and closer into summer and football season. It’s such a great feeling, you know, to have that.”

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live coverage of training camp from start to finish.