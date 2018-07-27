Redskins sign QB Colt McCoy to contract extension

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they signed backup quarterback Colt McCoy to a contract extension. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In his four seasons with the Redskins, McCoy has appeared in a total of eight games, tossing five TDs and three INTs.

The veteran has found stability after bouncing between Cleveland and San Francisco, prior to inking with Washington in 2014.

McCoy is slated to back up newly acquired Alex Smith this season. He previously spent time behind both Kirk Cousins and Robert Griffin III.

The 31-year-old was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft after a stellar collegiate career with the University of Texas Longhorns.