Police investigating two burglaries at businesses on the same street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. - Scott and Company Rug Cleaners told News 3 they were ransacked on Tuesday morning.

Police said it's one of two businesses reported burglarized off Juniper Street around 3:30 a.m.

Scott and Company Rug Cleaner's manager, Kathy Nicholson said someone broke the front window, climbed in and cut all visible wires to phones and equipment.

She also reported a $600 laptop being stolen.

"About $30 in petty cash has been taken out of the cash register," Nicholson said. "They went through every drawer and every cabinet in the office."

Nicholson said she noticed the business ransacked when she showed up for work hours later on Tuesday and called police.

However it wasn't the only business targeted.

"An adjacent business owner came over and said 'oh y'all got hit too?' and I said 'yes' and he said that they'd burglarized him."

Surveillance video shows two suspects breaking in the front window of an auto repair shop across the street and going inside.

One suspect is seen taking a car battery and leaving. The manager said 10 batteries in total were stolen, a $100 value.

Managers of both stores and other businesses nearby told News 3 that they're worried because no suspects have been caught at this time and they could be targeted again.

"When you're a small family owned business which all of the businesses that were hit are it's just like a pay check to paycheck type thing and it really hurts your bottom line at the end of everything," Nicholson said.

Investigators ask if you know anything to help solve these string of burglaries to call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).