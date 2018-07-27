‘Pico’ the shark approaches Outer Banks coast

AVON, N.C. – It must be Shark Week.

“Pico,” an adult mako shark originally tagged in Port Aransas, Texas, was tracked off the coast of the Outer Banks at 9:21 a.m. Friday.

According to a map of where he’s “pinged” – or had his dorsal fin break the surface of the water, which sends a message to satellites and helps track his location – lately, he spent late June traveling through the Gulf of Mexico before making his way around Florida near July 13 and heading up towards North Carolina.

It’s a long way for a shark to go, but Pico’s a traveler: since being tagged March 14, he’s traveled about 3,975 miles.