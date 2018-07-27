Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More storms, heavy downpours ahead

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Don’t you hate a guest who doesn’t know when to leave? That’s what we will be dealing with this weekend as a cold front moves into our region, hits the brakes and sticks around through Monday.

That front will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms both days this weekend. And because that front is stationary, any storms that develop under it will be slow movers. That will result in heavy downpours in some areas. Because the ground is already saturated, it won’t take much to produce localized flooding.

Some of these storms could also produce strong, gusty winds. Because the soil is so wet, we could see more downed trees.

That front should clear the region by Tuesday, lowering our chances for wet weather toward the middle and later parts of the workweek.

However, we are in historically our wettest period of the year. So we can still expect scattered showers and storms flaring up Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

