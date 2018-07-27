Officials investigate after deadly Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel tractor-trailer crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A body was recovered from a tractor-trailer that went overboard the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Friday night.

Officials at this time do not believe the body recovered is that of the driver and the U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with the search effort for the driver. Efforts to identify the deceased are still ongoing.

The Coast Guard was notified of the crash at 6:45 p.m. that evening.

Authorities say the crash happened at mile marker 12 southbound around 6:30 p.m. and involved a van and a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer appeared to have gone overboard on the west side of the southbound span between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island.

Four people were in the van, and they have been treated and released from the scene. The tractor-trailer, which reportedly had two passengers, was located early Saturday morning. It was recovered around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The crash caused heavy guardrail and curb damage to the bridge, and CBBT maintenance crews were on scene to make emergency repairs. The shoulder lane at the site of the crash will stay closed until permanent repairs can be made.

Coast Guard stations Cape Charles, Little Creek and Air Station Elizabeth City, along with other agencies, searched the area near the bridge-tunnel Friday night, and divers from Crofton Diving in Portsmouth entered the water near 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The water near the area of the crash is about 20-25 feet deep, according to a release by the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel.

The bridge had a posted speed limit of 35 mph due to heavy rains at the time of the crash.

CBBT Police are still investigating the crash with help from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the Coast Guard and the Northampton County Police Department.

