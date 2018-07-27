Ocean Breeze offers week-long junior lifeguard camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ocean Breeze isn’t just a place to cool off this summer – it could help save a life.

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related deaths in children ages 1 to 4 and the second leading cause in children up to age 15. That’s why the water park is offering a junior lifeguard program that promises to make family time not only fun, but safe.

The program lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participants learn first aid, CPR and what to do if a friend or sibling starts struggling while in the water.

According to park officials, the children get to learn the same things lifeguards learn, essentially turning the park into their classroom.

“There are three different saves we teach them: the front drive, the rear hug and the duck pluck,” said Bella Abruzzese, the lead guard and camp director for Ocean Breeze. “The front drive is when they are in front of you and they start drowning and you literally push your tube into them.”

The week-long camp aims to provide a comprehensive lesson on how to enjoy a day in the water while still being safe. The park is offering three more sessions this month: July 30 to August 3, August 6 to August 10 and August 13 to August 17.

For more information on the camp, visit Ocean Breeze’s website.