NORFOLK, Va. – An crash in Downtown Norfolk involved a vehicle near the light rail at St. Paul’s Boulevard and City Hall Avenue.

Dispatchers received a call at 2:14 p.m. for the accident.

No injuries were reported.

According to a tweet by Hampton Roads Transit, the light rail is now experiencing stoppages due to an “emergency blockage” and commuters will be able to catch a shuttle bus to bridge stations between Fort Norfolk and Norfolk State Station.