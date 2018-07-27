Man wrongly released from jail arrested in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. – A man who was wrongly released from jail earlier in July has been arrested in Henrico County for a second-offense DUI.

Daniel Mowrey was arrested in late June in Suffolk on charges from Newport News and Hampton. Police say he violated a protective order from his wife.

Mowrey was being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail until he was transferred to the Newport News City Jail on July 3. A judge then granted him a bond of $4500. The next day he was released from jail.

Anton Bell, the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Hampton, says the judge didn’t know there was a hold on Mowrey for the Hampton charge, meaning he shouldn’t have been released.

Mowrey is now in custody.