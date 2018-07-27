Man arrested for robbing pizza delivery driver

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police received a call on July 25 at 11:07 p.m. at the no hundred block of Christian Street in reference to the robbery of an individual.

Officers arrested Darrell Pittman, 19, in reference to this incident two days later.

Upon arrival on July 25, officers found the victim, a 32 year old Yorktown man, who told police he worked for Papa John’s in the 15500 block of Warwick Boulevard.

According to the victim, he was approached by a black male while making a pizza delivery to an address on Christian Street.

The victim told officers the suspect had a firearm and demanded his property.

The suspect took the victim’s vehicle, an undisclosed amount of money and two pizzas before fleeing the scene. The victim’s car was eventually located.

Pittman has been charged with Robbery, Buy/Receive Stolen Goods, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Firearm by a Felon.