Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Mike Gombas Jr. and Kelly Huntsberry are the local music duo Two Hand Touch (@twohandtouchmusic). The pair stopped by Coast Live to help us kick off the weekend and share their original song “Singing Out of Key."

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music

www.tidewateracoustic.org

Another song from the Two Hand Touch, a classic: