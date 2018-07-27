How a lucky military family can receive the home of their dreams on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads is looking for a qualified veteran family for a home in Chesapeake as part of the Habitat for Heroes program. For more info, visit www.shrhabitat.org.
