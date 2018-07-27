House fire displaces two adults in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Fire crews responded to a call at 6:13 a.m. on July 27 in reference to a kitchen fire in the 100 block of Meadowbrook Lane in Smithfield.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke in the kitchen, but the homeowner had extinguished the fire with an extinguisher and garden hose.

Fire and smoke damage was confined to the kitchen.

Two adults are displaced but will make arrangements with family members, according to the Smithfield Fire Department.

Cooking was the cause of the fire; ruled accidental in nature.