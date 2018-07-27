× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot and steamy, afternoon storms possible

Very humid with patchy fog to start the day. We will see some sunshine and temperatures will warm to near 90. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s. A frontal system that is stalled right over us, will wash out today. A cold front will approach from the west this afternoon bringing us the chance for some showers and storms. Some of the storms could be on the strong-to-severe side, producing damaging winds and heavy downpours. The front will weaken as it approaches. We also won’t see much of a temperature change going into Saturday.

That stubborn front will stick around for the weekend, meaning we will have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day will be a washout, but we do expect periods of storms both days. We have a 40% chance on Saturday and a 50% chance on Sunday.

And it looks like we will end July and start August on a stormy note with a 40-50% chance for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday and a 30% chance on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

