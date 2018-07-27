Former Virginia Beach mayor returns to work at Towne Bank

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Former Virginia Beach mayor Will Sessoms confirmed today that he will return to work at TowneBank August 1.

He will be the managing director of Towne Vacations, a division of TowneBank that manages resort properties. Previously, Sessoms was president of TowneBank’s Virginia Beach region and then president of its financial services division for more than nine years.

Sessoms served as mayor of Virginia Beach until April 30, when he stepped down from the position to pursue jobs in the private sector. He was serving his third term as mayor following several terms on the city council.

Sessoms said he was “super excited and humbled” to be coming back to work for TowneBank.

A special election to replace Sessoms is expected in November. Currently, Louis R. Jones is serving as mayor of the Resort City.