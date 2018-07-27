× First Warning Forecast: Tracking oppressive heat and the chance for storms

It’s a hot and humid one out there today! Many areas will feel like the triple digits. We will see some sunshine and temperatures will warm to near 90. A frontal system that is stalled right over us, will wash out today. A cold front will approach from the west this afternoon bringing us the chance for some showers and storms. Some of the storms could be on the strong-to-severe side, producing damaging winds and heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the viewing area in a level 1 for severe weather. That means and isolated severe storm is not out of the question.

That stubborn front will stick around for the weekend, meaning we will have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day will be a washout, but we do expect periods of storms both days. We have a 40% chance on Saturday and a 50% chance on Sunday.

And it looks like we will end July and start August on a stormy note with a 40-50% chance for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday and a 30% chance on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

Meteorologist April Loveland

