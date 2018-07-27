Dog dies in Granby Street house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire around 1:45 a.m. on July 27 in the 8900 block of Granby Street.

Upon arrival, the home had fire and smoke showing, with occupants standing outside.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs inside the residence, but one of them died at the scene.

A total of three occupants of the home have been displaced. They will not be able to return to the house due to fire damage.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.