Crews searching near Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel after car crashes into water

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A car crashed into the water after running off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Friday night.

The Coast Guard was notified of the crash at 6:45 p.m.

Coast Guard stations Cape Charles, Little Creek and Air Station Elizabeth City, along with other agencies, are currently searching the area around the bridge-tunnel.

It is unknown what kind of car it was or how many people were inside at the time of the crash.

All southbound travel lanes of traffic are currently closed, and drivers should expect major delays.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

