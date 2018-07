CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office has officially joined in on the lip sync challenge fad.

Chesapeake’s video comes just days after the Seattle PD responded to Norfolk’s challenge.

It’s a spirited take on “Jump” by Kris Kross and it was posted on the squad’s Facebook page earlier today.

Check it out:

The Hampton PD, Virginia Beach PD, York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, Chincoteague Police and James City County PD have released lip sync videos, as well.