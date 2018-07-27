93rd annual Hampton Cup Regatta to return to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Cup Regatta, the oldest continually-running hydroplane race in the United States, will return to Mill Creek in Hampton September 29 and 30.

Up to 80 hydroplanes, flat bottoms and jersey speed skiffs from the U.S. and Canada are expected to compete during the 93rd annual event. With boats as long as 24 feet, and with some reaching speeds of 150 mph, these vessels often set both national and world records.

There will be a kickoff event taking place at Oozlefinch Craft Brewery at 81 Patch Rd on Fort Monroe the evening of Friday, September 28th. A multitude of craft beer favorites will be on tap, and music by The Jason Cale Band begins at 7:00 p.m. Food trucks will also be on site, including Flame and Pie.

On Saturday, September 29, Brackish Water Jamboree will play live in the main spectator area of the Mercury Boulevard Bridge between race heats from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, September 30, Zen Mojo will play live, same place, same time. Food trucks during the race will include Kona Ice and Super Steve’s Snacks.

Lawn chairs are highly encouraged as bleacher seating is extremely limited. Attendees are also encouraged to bring pop-up tents or umbrellas for shade; however owners are responsible for securing them, and are encouraged to share as needed.

Outside food and beverages, coolers, pets (other than service animals), bikes, skates, hoverboards and skateboards are not permitted. Special allowances are made for infants and those with special needs. All bags are subject to search.

Racing both days will begin at 11 a.m., with the event lasting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free due to the support of the event’s sponsors.

For more information, visit the event’s website here.