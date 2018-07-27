2018 Washington Redskins Training Camp schedule

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins season is in full swing after starting training camp in Richmond on Thursday.

While you may not have made it to the first day couple days of training camp, the Redskins will be in Richmond until August 14.

Below is the full-schedule and extra fan information for the Washington Redskins Training Camp, so you can plan to see the Skins before their season opener on September 9 against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona.

To get your free training camp pass, click here.

Rules and tips from the Washington Redskins if you decide to make the trip to Richmond:

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during practice, overlooking the practice fields. No bleachers are available on-site. Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center visitors can walk around designated areas outside the practice fields to watch their favorite players.

For security purposes, all visitors and bags entering the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center grounds are subject to search by team security.

The City of Richmond will offer a variety of parking options for Redskins fans during training camp. Available parking lots provided by the City of Richmond will be announced closer to camp.

The following items are prohibited at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center: alcohol and illegal drugs, weapons, firearms, glass bottles, video cameras and animals (except for certified guide dogs assisting disabled guests).

Food and beverages will be available for fans to purchase on-site.

Full-schedule for the 2018 Washington Redskins Training Camp:

DATE CAMP OPENS MORNING PRACTICE AFTERNOON WALKTHROUGH CAMP CLOSES Thursday, 7/26 8:30 a.m. 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Friday, 7/27 8:30 a.m. 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Saturday, 7/28 8:30 a.m. 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Sunday, 7/29 8:30 a.m. 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Monday, 7/30 CAMP CLOSED Tuesday, 7/31 8:30 a.m. 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, 8/1 8:30 a.m. 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Thursday, 8/2 8:30 a.m. 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Friday, 8/3 CAMP CLOSED Saturday, 8/4 11:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Practice 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 8/5 8:30 a.m. 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Monday, 8/6 8:30 a.m. 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, 8/7 12:30 p.m. 1:35 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Practice 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8/8 CAMP CLOSED Thursday, 8/9 CAMP CLOSED Washington Redskins @ New England Patriots 7:30 p.m. EST Friday, 8/10 CAMP CLOSED Saturday, 8/11 12:30 p.m. 1:35 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Practice 3:30 p.m. * Sunday, 8/12 12:30 p.m. 1:35 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Practice 3:30 p.m. * Monday, 8/13 12:30 p.m. 1:35 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Practice 3:30 p.m. * Tuesday, 8/14 12:30 p.m. 1:35 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Practice 3:30 p.m.